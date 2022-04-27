Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3,903.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $63,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.