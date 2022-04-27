SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

