Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.13% of Citi Trends worth $65,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

