SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,195 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
CSWI stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.94 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
