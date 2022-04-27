Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 147,419 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Lancaster Colony worth $65,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

