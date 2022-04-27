Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 522,164 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of DigitalOcean worth $67,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.68. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

