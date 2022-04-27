KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

