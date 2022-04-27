Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,828 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $63,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

