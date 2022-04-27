Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 434,846 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $63,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE C opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.