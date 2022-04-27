Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Zscaler worth $67,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $207.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

