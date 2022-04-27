The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.35.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.