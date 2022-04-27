The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.35.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

