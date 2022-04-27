Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,202 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $64,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

