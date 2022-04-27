Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $68,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Shares of CHTR opened at $486.95 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $486.35 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.