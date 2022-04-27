SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 69,559 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,860 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $4,588,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

TBT stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

