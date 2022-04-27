Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 467,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of Cognyte Software worth $66,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

