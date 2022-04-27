Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 332,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Twitter worth $66,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

