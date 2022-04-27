SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.