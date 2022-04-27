Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $43,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

