Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.09% of Veritex worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

