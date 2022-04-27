American Century Companies Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.74% of Celsius worth $41,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Celsius by 14.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celsius by 243.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.21 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

