American Century Companies Inc. Buys 22,898 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.91% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,882,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $11,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

