SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $232.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.