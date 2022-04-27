American Century Companies Inc. Has $40.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,408 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Stantec worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth $260,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of STN opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

