Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

Shares of ICLR opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.