American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.79% of Silvergate Capital worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after acquiring an additional 220,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SI opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

