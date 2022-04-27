Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.95% of Arvinas worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

ARVN stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.