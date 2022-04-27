Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.