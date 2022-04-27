Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $40,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

