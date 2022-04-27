Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

