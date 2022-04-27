300 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

DASH stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,697 shares of company stock valued at $44,568,551. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.