American Century Companies Inc. Has $44.15 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295,001 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.55% of Albany International worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

