Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.44.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. The business had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRTT. National Bankshares reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

