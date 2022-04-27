American Century Companies Inc. Sells 52,470 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $40,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

