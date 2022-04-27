American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 784.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.69% of H&E Equipment Services worth $43,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $6,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 91.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 131,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

