Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,111 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,266. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

