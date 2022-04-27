300 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

