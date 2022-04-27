Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

