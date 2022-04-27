American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Williams-Sonoma worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

