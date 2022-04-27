American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,099,232 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,099,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $41,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ford Motor by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,614,000 after buying an additional 1,907,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

