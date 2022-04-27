Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,250 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

