Yellow Road Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $98,467.56 and $3,141.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

