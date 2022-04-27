Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

