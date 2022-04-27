Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $158,396.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

