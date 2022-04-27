Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.90. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

