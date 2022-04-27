Zero Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $249,525.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00380720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00080384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00084265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,346,008 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.