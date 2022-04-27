American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.