M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Acushnet stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.