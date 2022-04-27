M&T Bank Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

