M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,408 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

BXP opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.