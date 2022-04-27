M&T Bank Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.